Toyota Pranks Europeans In A Hilarious New Ad For A 'Driverless' Car

Driverless cars have been all the rage lately, and Toyota has jumped into the fray with its own version.

Toyota’s entry — revealed in a new commercial — is a lot less complex than Google’s latest model, but significantly more hilarious.

The public sure seem fooled by Toyota’s stunt, which was pulled off by renowned web prankster MagicOfRahat, who pulled off a similar prank on unsuspecting McDonald’s employees last year.

The ad, a commercial for the company’s European market Aygo super-mini, has since gone viral on Youtube, racking up nearly a million views in just a few days.

