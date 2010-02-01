Toyota Announcing Death-Pedal Fix, Scrambles To Staunch The Bleeding With Huge Marketing Blitz

Toyota is set to announce their new accelerator pedal fix Monday morning in the U.S..



Simultaneously, they’re launching ad public relations blitz to convince consumers that their cars are safe.

Reuters: Sources briefed on Toyota’s plans have said the carmaker expects to begin repairing or replacing flawed accelerator pedals on 2.4 million vehicles as early as this week. If all goes smoothly, Toyota could limit losses to a four-week sales shutdown.

The remedy being readied by Toyota and its supplier CTS Corp (CTS.N) involves a shim, also called a spacer, that will be placed in the accelerator to keep it from sticking, sources said.

Toyota also kicked off a media blitz on Sunday with full-page ads in major newspapers alerting consumers to the recall and production shutdown. Jim Lentz, president of Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A., is also due to appear on a U.S. morning TV show, the Today Show.

