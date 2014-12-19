Here Is Toyota's New 3-Wheeled Car That's Being Tested In Europe

Toyota’s three-wheeled i-Road, first launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2013, is now undergoing a car sharing system trial run in Grenoble, France. The i-Road combines the handling of a motorcycle with the safety of a normal car. The car can fit two people, and runs on electricity.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

