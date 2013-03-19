A Japanese Architect Has Just Won Architecture's Biggest Prize

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Toyo Ito, the innovative Japanese architect, just won the esteemed 2013 Pritzker Architecture Prize.The 71-year-old architect has designed dozens of structures, from homes to libraries, around the world.



He is known for his fluid, airy style and his ability to bring a natural feel into his structures.

Ito was born in Seoul, South Korea, but spent the majority of his life in Japan. After graduating from Tokyo University in 1965, he worked for six years before starting his own firm. For more than four decades, Ito’s buildings have been popping up around the world.

The sixth Japanese winner of the Pritzker Prize, Ito joins the ranks of world-famous architects like Frank Gehry, I.M. Pei, and Renzo Piano.

