Another “Toy Story” sequel is coming!

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced “Toy Story 4” will be coming June 2017 during the company’s Q4 earnings call Thursday.

The movie will be directed by John Lasseter.

2010’s “Toy Story 3” made more than $US1 billion worldwide at theatres.

Lasseter directed the first two “Toy Story” films.

