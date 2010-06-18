10 Astonishing Facts About The Pixar Juggernaut

Photo: Flickr – Creative Commons

Toy Story 3 opens today, and the experts are predicting it will rake in $120 million this weekend.Given that it’s a Pixar movie, that’s no surprise. Every feature Pixar has released has been a smash hit.



Over the past 15 years, Pixar has released 10 blockbuster, critically acclaimed films, smashing records along the way.

You’ve probably noticed. But the company-turned-Disney-division’s success is even more impressive than you realise.

Pixar's 10 feature films to date have grossed a combined $5.5 billion dollars at the box office The least any Pixar feature has ever brought in was $360 million. Half of Pixar's movies have made five times as much at the box office as they cost to produce The worst box office to budget ratio for a Pixar feature was 3:1, still a home run. Finding Nemo is the best selling DVD of all time, with 40 million units sold to date. The previous record holder had sold 14 million DVDs. Finding Nemo sold 8 million the day it was released. The box office and DVD sales are just the beginning: Cars alone moved over $5 billion worth of merchandise The AVERAGE Pixar feature gets 3.6 Oscar nominations, and .9 wins Every single Pixar movie has been nominated for at least one Academy Award. This despite 3 of their movies being released before the Best Animated Feature category. They've won 5 of 9 awarded since it was introduced. Steve Jobs paid $5 million for Pixar in 1986. Disney paid $7.6 billion for it in 2006 The all-stock deal made Steve Disney's biggest shareholder, with four times the holdings of the second biggest, ex-CEO Michael Eisner. These little houses are actually offices in Pixar's amazing HQ Pixar artists have a free hand to decorate their individual spaces how they will. rumour has it that Steve Jobs wanted a headquarters for Pixar that only had one bathroom, so people from all over the building would have to mingle. Luckily, they just went with awesome instead. Pixar was originally a computer hardware company. Failure drove it into animation. The company started out selling the high-end Pixar Image Computer. It was a flop. Employee John Lasseter started showing off some of the animation work he'd done with the machine to drum up interest. It didn't help, but everyone loved his work. Pixar head John Lasseter and his team came up with the ideas for A Bug's Life, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., and WALL—E at a single lunch meeting in 1994. Those four movies took in over $2.2 billion at the box office, and garnered 15 Academy Award nominations. That's a lunch you can expense in good conscience. (source) Pixar's special sauce: Cliff Claven from Cheers John Ratzenberger -- best known for his role on Cheers -- has been a voice actor in every single Pixar feature. The filmmakers refer to him as their 'good luck charm'. See also: 3D movies coming your way this year →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.