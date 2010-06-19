Toy Story 3 Already Blowing It Out At The Box Office -- On Track For $120 Million

Nikki Finke:



Pixar/Disney’s Toy Story 3 is the 3D monster everybody thought it would $40 million Friday on 4,028 locations, including 2,463 3D screens (of which 180 are IMAX). The 3D ticket price advantage swamped previous Pixar opening weekends, including 2003 Finding Nemo‘s $70.2M and 2004 The Incredibles‘ $70.4M. Estimates right now is for Toy Story 3 to debut to $120M this weekend with that fat +46% admission price which adds about $18M to every $100M of box office gross.

