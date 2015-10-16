Toy creator Manny Stul is Australia's Entrepreneur of the Year for 2015

Manny Stul, who is taking on the world’s big toy companies with Moose Enterprise in Melbourne, has been named the 2015 Australian EY Entrepreneur Of The Year.

His company is behind toys such as the Trash Pack, which us on the disgusting side, and Shopkins and Little Live Pets, which tend to the cute. Shopkins have their own Youtube channel.

Stul won the title ahead of 27 other national finalists at a gala awards night in Sydney on Thursday.

He will go to Monte Carlo in June next year to represent Australia against national winners from 60 countries for the chance to be named the 2016 EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year.

In 1974 Stul founded what would became one of the largest gift companies in Australia, Skansen Giftware. It listed on the ASX in 1993.

Manny Stul

He took control of Moose Enterprise in 2000, growing it from 10 people to more than 200. It is now the fourth largest toy brand in Australia and the eighth in the US.

Moose designs toy products in Australia and develops, manufactures and distributes from factories in China and Hong Kong to more than 80 countries.

Glen Richards, the chair of judges, says Moose is an Australian company taking on the world by combining an incredibly innovative local design team with low cost manufacturing.

“Manny has demonstrated an ability to understand the demographic of his target market and deliver high quality, innovative toys that are now attracting extraordinary demand from retailers around the world,” says Richards, the founder and Non-Executive Director of Greencross Limited.

Other entrepreneurs also took home trophies. The category winners:

Emerging category – Kayla Itsines and Tobias Pearce, The Bikini Body Training Company

Listed category – James Spenceley, Vocus Communications Limited

Services category – Cyan Ta’eed and Collis Ta’eed, Envato

Social entrepreneur – Dr James Muecke AM, Sight for All

Technology category – Timothy Power, 3P Learning Limited

EY Family Business Award of Excellence – Brian White, Ray White Real Estate

