Americans Evacuated To Russian Section Of Space Station After Possible Leak

The American crew on the International Space Station (ISS) has been evacuated to the Russian section due to an issue with the cooling system that was leaking a toxic substance, Reuters reports, citing Russian news agencies.

NASA said an ammonia leak has not been confirmed.

The crew was responding to “coolant loop pressure increases,” the US space agency tweeted.

There will be a live status update at 7:50 a.m. ET.

All six crew members, including three Russians, two Americans, and one Italian, are safe.

#NASA TV #ISS update in about 20 minutes. Crew is safe. No ammonia leak confirmed. Crew responded to coolant loop pressure increases.

— NASA (@NASA) January 14, 2015

Expedition 42 members are seen below. Pictured on the front row are NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore (left), commander; and Terry Virts, flight engineer. Pictured from the left (back row) are Russian cosmonauts Elena Serova, Alexander Samoukutyaev, and Anton Shkaplerov and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, all flight engineers.

This is a developing story.

