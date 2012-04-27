10 Toxic Chemicals That May Cause Autism In Children

Scientists have previously cautioned about the dangers of toxic chemicals, like lead and mercury, on the developing brain.



Now research from The Mount Sinai Children’s Environmental centre, and published in Environmental Health Perspectives, lists 10 chemicals that are likely to cause autism and other learning disorders, including attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, mental retardation and dyslexia:

Lead

Methylmercury

PCBs

Organophosphate pesticides

Organochlorine pesticides

Endocrine disruptors

Automotive exhaust

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

Brominated flame retardants

Perfluorinated compounds

So, you’ve been warned.

[via Inhabitots]

