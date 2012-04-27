10 Toxic Chemicals That May Cause Autism In Children

Scientists have previously cautioned about the dangers of toxic chemicals, like lead and mercury, on the developing brain.
Now research from The Mount Sinai Children’s Environmental centre, and published in Environmental Health Perspectives, lists 10 chemicals that are likely to cause autism and other learning disorders, including attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, mental retardation and dyslexia:
- Lead
- Methylmercury
- PCBs
- Organophosphate pesticides
- Organochlorine pesticides
- Endocrine disruptors
- Automotive exhaust
- Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
- Brominated flame retardants
- Perfluorinated compounds
So, you’ve been warned.
[via Inhabitots]
