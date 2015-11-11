A lake resort that spent 25 years underwater reemerged as a spooky ghost town

Villa Epecuén in Argentina is a creepy ghost town, and so post-apocalyptic that it has become a tourist attraction. Ironically, it was also a tourist attraction during its better days.

The ghost town, once a beachy lake resort, used to be one of the country’s top vacation destinations.

But the resort was flooded in 1985, when the nearby saltwater lake overflowed. It remained underwater for over two decades, and started reemerging in 2009, as the water began receding.

Now fully dry, a new video from Reuters shows how the town has been reduced to ruins.

