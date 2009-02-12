"Tower Of Terror" The Movie?

Hilary Lewis
  • Will Tower Of Terror Be The Next Ride-Inspired Movie?
  • Terminator Salvation, Inglourious Basterds Could Debut At Cannes
  • Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade Set To Star In Sony Comedy
  • Chuck Star Cast In Alvin And The Chipmunks Sequel
  • Josh Brolin, Anthony Hopkins In Upcoming Woody Allen Film
  • Sam Rockwell Joins Hilary Swank in Betty Anne Waters Legal Drama

Photo From towerofterror.org

