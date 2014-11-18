The Tower Of London Poppies Have Been Removed And Now It Looks Like A Mud Pit

The 888,246 ceramic red poppies that filled the Tower of London mote as a tribute to British soldiers killed in War World I have now been removed.

The result is much less pretty. Now it’s just a sea of brown mud.

For reference, here’s what it looked like before the poppies were harvested:

And now:

The poppies stayed on display for months, after the very first one was planted in early July. Unfortunately, the full cover of red ceramic petals killed all the green grass underneath.

The Daily Mirror also pointed out how grim the scene now looks, comparing the new Tower landscape to the fields in the Flanders region where WWI was fought:

Amazing pictures as the Tower of London poppies are reduced to sea of mud http://t.co/jQIRfQ2Zwk pic.twitter.com/xb6zLuVe9T

— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 16, 2014

The BBC ran a series of areal shots:

Volunteers removing the poppies from the Tower of London via @MPSinthesky pic.twitter.com/wvkt03AtGd

— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) November 17, 2014

Many people are sharing their pictures of the bare view on Twitter:

The poppies are being lifted and the Tower of London looks bare. View from @Mazars_UK pic.twitter.com/kCyRu96GiJ

— Paul Gibson (@PaulGibson20) November 17, 2014

