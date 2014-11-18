The Tower Of London Poppies Have Been Removed And Now It Looks Like A Mud Pit

Stefano Pozzebon

The 888,246 ceramic red poppies that filled the Tower of London mote as a tribute to British soldiers killed in War World I have now been removed. 

The result is much less pretty. Now it’s just a sea of brown mud. 

For reference, here’s what it looked like before the poppies were harvested:

Poppies REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

And now:

Bare Tower of London MoatTwitter/PixelVixenUK

The poppies stayed on display for months, after the very first one was planted in early July. Unfortunately, the full cover of red ceramic petals killed all the green grass underneath.

The Daily Mirror also pointed out how grim the scene now looks, comparing the new Tower landscape to the fields in the Flanders region where WWI was fought:

The BBC ran a series of areal shots:

Many people are sharing their pictures of the bare view on Twitter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.