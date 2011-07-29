A Big Madoff-Inspired Blockbuster Is Finally Making It To theatres -- Here's The Trailer (VIDEO)

The trailer for Brett Ratner‘s “Tower Heist,” about a group of burned investors striking back, just hit the Internet.



Ben Stiller stars as the leader of an apartment building staff conspiring to rob a Bernie Madoff-like resident (Alan Alda) who’s just wiped out their pensions with a scheme.

Eddie Murphy is called in to help stage the robbery.

Imagine and Universal are betting that come November, the story will still resonate with moviegoers — and considering the state of the economy, it probably will.

(Though that doesn’t mean we’ll necessarily ever get to see the rest of the Madoff movies supposedly in production.)

Video below.

