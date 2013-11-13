Check Out The Difference Between Toronto In 1996 And 2013

Steven Perlberg

Across the globe, construction spending has climbed back from the doldrums of the financial crisis.

Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride has dubbed it “the return of the cranes.” The tower cranes, that is.

Look no further than Canada — a country that managed to escape the brunt of the last few years. Our neighbour to the north has seen massive construction and an ever-bubbling housing market.

In Toronto, condominium construction is downright insane, with growth at a rate more than 200 deviations above the historical average.

Let’s take a walk down memory crane lane.

1996: Where are the cranes?

Toronto 1996REUTERS

2009: OK, I see one

Toronto craneREUTERS/ Mike Cassese

2011: Cranes here, cranes there

Toronto 2011REUTERS/ Mark Blinch

2012: CRANE INVASION

Toronto 2012REUTERS/ Mark Blinch

