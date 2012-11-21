Tovolo Outdoor Wine Bamboo Table

This is the Outdoor Wine Bamboo Table by Tovolo.



Why We Love It: On almost every “Dating To-Do List” someone suggests going for a picnic. And while the idea is romantic, what people forget is that bringing wine, wineglasses, and plates to eat with on uneven grass isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

But that’s where this bamboo wine table comes in. You stake it into the ground so that it will securely hold stemmed wine or champagne glasses, plus it’s large enough to hold extras like small desserts, crackers, cheese, and other snacks.

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $15.31.

