This App Builds A Personalised Annual Report Showing Your 2013 Email Habits

We’ve previously profiled Tout, an essential tool for anyone who wants to kick up his or her email game a few notches.

Our two favourite features of Tout are that it lets you schedule emails to be sent in the future and will also tell you if someone opened your email and how long it stayed open.

If you’d like to learn such statistics as the number of emails you’ve sent year-to-date, or see what percentage of your emails actually get returned, then plug your Gmail address into this app and it will build a report based on what it finds.

A sample report is below, and if you’re concerned with a third party scanning your email, no matter how innocuous its intentions, then obviously do not do this.

