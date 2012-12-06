How To Tell If Someone Read That Email You Sent Last Week

Dylan Love
ToutApp is a fully featured Web app that turns you into an email warrior.Tout will tell you when someone reads an email you send, and even which links they click inside of it. It will maintain a collection of email templates if you find yourself sending the same type of message over and over. It will let you schedule an email to be sent automatically in the future.

Given these abilities, Tout is a rising star among salespeople and public-relations professionals. But it isn’t necessarily for people who rely on email for work—it’s for anyone who wants to totally rule his or her inbox.

Pricing starts at $30 per month, but your first two weeks are free.

We’re only scratching the surface with this walkthrough, focusing on the coolest feature.

Tout then prompts you for a little info on how you interact with your email

Select the program you use to read and send email

Tell it what kind of smartphone you use (if any)

If your business uses CRM software like Salesforce.com, fill it in here

Select your primary email usage

And tell Tout which features you're most interested in

And we're in! Let's send an email and get tracking

Enter the subject and recipient's email address

This takes you to your outbox, a snapshot of what's happening with your email. Here we can see that our message is sent but unread

When the recipient reads your email, Tout tells you

One step further—if he or she clicks a link inside the email, we'll know that too

And if you really want information overload, Tout will break down details on individual clicks

