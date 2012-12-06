How To Tell If Someone Read That Email You Sent Last Week

Photo: Instagram

ToutApp is a fully featured Web app that turns you into an email warrior.Tout will tell you when someone reads an email you send, and even which links they click inside of it. It will maintain a collection of email templates if you find yourself sending the same type of message over and over. It will let you schedule an email to be sent automatically in the future.



Given these abilities, Tout is a rising star among salespeople and public-relations professionals. But it isn’t necessarily for people who rely on email for work—it’s for anyone who wants to totally rule his or her inbox.

Pricing starts at $30 per month, but your first two weeks are free.

We’re only scratching the surface with this walkthrough, focusing on the coolest feature.

