Tourists have killed a baby dolphin while trying to take selfies with it

Photo: Hernan Coria/ Facebook.

Argentinian officials are furious that a young, rare dolphin died as it was passed from person to person to have its photo taken.

The young La Plata dolphin was plucked from the sea at an Argentine beach, attracting a crowd of sunbathers and tourists who delighted in it, despite its obvious distress.

The Mirror reported that even as the dolphin squirmed, onlookers continued to play with it. It eventually died after becoming dehydrated out of the water.

Officials reacted angrily to the death, reminding people that dolphins needed to be in the water to live.

The Wildlife Foundation in Argentina issued a public notice about the vulnerable species, which only live off the coast of Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, The Mirror reported.

“The Franciscana, like other species, cannot remain for much time outside of the water, it has thick fatty skin which gives it heat and means that taking it out of the water rapidly causes it to dehydrate and die,” it said.

This occasion serves to inform the public about the urgent necessity to return these dolphins to the sea as soon as possible if they find them on the shore,” it continued.

“It is fundamental that people help to rescue these animals, because every Franciscana counts now.”

The La Plata dolphin is considered to be vulnerable species as there is through to be only 30,000 left in the world.

