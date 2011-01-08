HEY TOURISTS: Stop Tipping So Much In These Global Destinations

Well, almost no tipping. With a few exceptions, such as Hong Kong, paying an additional gratuity is not common in Asia.

Restaurants: In China and Japan, offering a gratuity is considered rude as it can be interpreted to imply that the employee's work is undervalued by the employer. Westernized restaurants may add gratuity to the bill, however. In Hong Kong, adding a 10 to 15 per cent tip if it's not already included in the bill is fine for good service.

Hotels: High-end hotels in China may add a compulsory service fee of 10 to 20 per cent, and nothing is expected beyond that. In Hong Kong it's common to tip hotel staff HK$10-20, and if you make use of the porters at the airport, HK$2-5 a suitcase is normally expected.

Taxis: None in China or Japan. Round up the fare in Hong Kong.

