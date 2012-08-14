Tourists Are Shocked Blood Lingers On Times Square Sidewalk A Day After Fateful Shooting

Not Times Square

Photo: rhonogle/Flickr

Times Square was more than its usual tourist hot spot Saturday when police shot and killed a man wielding a knife.And on Sunday tourists were still getting more than they bargained for as they walked through the man’s blood, which had not yet been cleaned up, the New York Post reported early Monday morning.



“It’s amazing. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God!’ That’s so different than what we’re used to. It’s so gross,” Edinburgh resident Abby Smith said.

Alex, an 18-year-old German tourist, took a picture of the blood even though he told the Post he thought it was “strange in all of those hours they didn’t clean it up.”

Tourists weren’t alone in feeling disgust at the remaining scene. New Yorkers couldn’t believe it hadn’t been cleaned up either.

“They should have cleaned it up,” Stephanie Torres told the Post. “Why should people be walking in his blood?”

