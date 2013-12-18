Tourist Walks Off Australia Pier While Checking Facebook

Forget distracted driving — the new hazard may be distracted walking.
A Taiwanese tourist walking in Melbourne, Australia fell into the icy waters of Port Philip Bay after walking off a pier while checking her Facebook page on her phone, BBC News reports.
The woman, who was not identified, was rescued about 20 minutes later after a witness saw her and alerted police. She was found “floundering in the water” and police did not believe she knew how to swim, according to a statement from Victoria Police.
“She still had her mobile phone in her hand and initially she apologized,” Senior Constable Dean Kelly told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. ” … She said ‘I was checking my Facebook page on the phone and I’ve fallen in.'”
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the police statement said.
