16 Tourist Spots That China Ripped Off From The Rest Of The World

A replica of the Statue of Liberty in Shenyang, North east China has been doing the rounds on Twitter this morning.
But this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen large-scale replicas of global tourist destinations in China.
The Asian giant with a rich cultural heritage of its own, has also incorporated architectural styles from around the world, and in some instances tried to replicate Paris and towns in England.
Shanghai rolled out a “One city, Nine Towns” scheme with small towns built in a different international style.
We compiled 16 spots that China ripped off — admittedly, some of these are part of larger theme parks.
EGYPT: A full-scale replica of the Sphinx sits in what will be a theme park on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province.
POLYNESIA: Replicas of the Moai statues carved by the Rapa Nui people in Easter Island can be seen in Beijing.
EGYPT: A traveller takes a photo of a replica of the Karnak Temple at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province.
PARIS: Tianducheng was built to replicate Paris and included a 354-foot replica of the Eiffel tower.
FLORENCE: A canal flows through the center of a replica Florentine village in China on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin.
US CAPITOL: Full-scale replicas of the U.S. Capitol building have been constructed in the cities of Wuxi and Fuyang.
ITALY: A replica of the Roman Colosseum is built in Macau, a special administrative region of China.
BONUS -- The Hebei Academy of Fine Arts campus is said to be similar to the fictional Hogwarts, from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.
