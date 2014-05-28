16 Tourist Spots That China Ripped Off From The Rest Of The World

Mamta Badkar, Alyson Penn
China hogwartsReuters

A replica of the Statue of Liberty in Shenyang, North east China has been doing the rounds on Twitter this morning.

But this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen large-scale replicas of global tourist destinations in China.

The Asian giant with a rich cultural heritage of its own, has also incorporated architectural styles from around the world, and in some instances tried to replicate Paris and towns in England.

Shanghai rolled out a “One city, Nine Towns” scheme with small towns built in a different international style.

We compiled 16 spots that China ripped off — admittedly, some of these are part of larger theme parks.

EGYPT: A full-scale replica of the Sphinx sits in what will be a theme park on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province.

BUDDHAS: China has a replica of the 'Buddhas of Bamiyan' that were destroyed by the Taliban.

POLYNESIA: Replicas of the Moai statues carved by the Rapa Nui people in Easter Island can be seen in Beijing.

EGYPT: A traveller takes a photo of a replica of the Karnak Temple at the abandoned Wanguo park in Wuhan, Hubei province.

ITALY: A 1:4 scale replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Shanghai.

PARIS: Tianducheng was built to replicate Paris and included a 354-foot replica of the Eiffel tower.

DISNEYLAND: The park's management has denied using copies of Walt Disney characters.

HOLLAND: And Holland village with its own windmill.

FLORENCE: A canal flows through the center of a replica Florentine village in China on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin.

HALLSTATT: They also replicated Hallstatt, a UNESCO world heritage site.

US CAPITOL: Full-scale replicas of the U.S. Capitol building have been constructed in the cities of Wuxi and Fuyang.

THE WHITE HOUSE: Of course there's the White House replica at Beijing World Park.

SYDNEY: And they have a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in Beijing.

ITALY: A replica of the Roman Colosseum is built in Macau, a special administrative region of China.

BONUS -- The Hebei Academy of Fine Arts campus is said to be similar to the fictional Hogwarts, from JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.

