Tourist spending across Europe fell by 68%, with Italy seeing a massive 96% fall, UBS says

Associated Press Soldiers patrol in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, on April 5.

Tourist spending across Europe fell by 68.4% in March versus the year before, according to new data cited in a UBS note.

Chinese spend in Europe was down -84.6% y/y, with all other nationalities also declining in March

The note also said that March spending on luxury goods and services in Europe – from the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton – has nosedived by 78% year-on-year.

The stats corroborate a recent warning from the UN’s World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which described tourism as “one of the hardest-hit by the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unsurprisingly, yet soberingly, the European tourism sector is reeling.

According to a recent UBS analysts’ note – which cited data from Planet, the VAT refund provider – tourist spending across Europe in March fell 68.4% year-on-year.

“Chinese spend in Europe was down -84.6% y/y, with all other nationalities also declining in March. Italy understandably saw the biggest drop, down -96% y/y, and it is reasonable to expect similar trends for other countries in April,” the report said.

UBS said that March spending on luxury goods and services in Europe – from the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton – has nosedived by 78% year-on-year.

UBS analysts add that as coronavirus cases start to rise in Europe, governments will be looking to lift lockdowns. But the timing on this remains uncertain.

” The timing and pace of recovery remains uncertain; in our forecasting we assume that luxury stores remain closed throughout April and May, reopening in June. As a result, luxury spend is likely to be heavily impacted for at least two months in Q2, with the impact from a tourist perspective expected to last for longer.”

The stats corroborate a recent warning from the UN’s World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which described tourism as “one of the hardest-hit by the outbreak of COVID-19.”

In a statement updated Tuesday, UNWTO said it had “revised its 2020 forecast for international arrivals and receipts,” while emphasising that this forecast is “likely to be further revised.”

“Against a backdrop of travel restrictions being introduced, UNWTO underscores the importance of international dialogue and cooperation and emphasises the COVID-19 challenge also represents an opportunity to show how solidarity can go beyond borders,” the statement added.

At the time of writing, five different European countries have reported over 100,000 cases of COVID-19: the UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The overwhelming majority of European countries remain under some form of nationwide lockdown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.