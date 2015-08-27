20 popular tourist sites you should see before they disappear

Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko The Grand Canyon was recently listed as one of the 11 most endangered historic places in America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Some of the world’s most stunning natural sites and iconic man-made structures might not be around in the future.

Thanks to a combination of factors like climate change and increased development project proposals in their areas, some of these popular tourist attractions are starting to shrink in size, sink, or erode.

From the breathtaking Alps to the iconic Taj Mahal, we’ve put together a list of some of the most famous sites you should see before it’s too late.

