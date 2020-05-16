Tourist hotspots across England fear they will be swamped with visitors this weekend after Boris Johnson eased the coronavirus lockdown

Kevin Britland/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Watergate Bay beach in Cornwall before and during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

England’s tourism hotspots fear they could be hit by an influx of unwanted tourists this weekend after Boris Johnson eased the coronavirus lockdown.

MPs, tourist bosses, and public health officials told Business Insider that a sharp increase in visitors could cause a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in rural communities.

“We could have thousands upon thousands of people coming here. That is dangerous for them and it’s dangerous for us,” former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, who represents a Lake District constituency, told Business Insider.

The prime minister announced last week that people from Wednesday could travel as far as they liked in England for exercise and leisure purposes, as long as they do not stay the night and follow social distancing rules.

The devolved Parliaments of Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland have kept the previous restrictions in place, meaning UK day-trippers cannot travel outside England.

But Members of Parliament, tourist bosses, and public health officials all warn that it will be difficult for visitors to maintain social distancing rules when visiting popular beauty spots, such as walks in the Lake District, beaches in Cornwall, and seaside towns including Whitby and Brighton.

Tim Farron, the former Liberal Democrat leader and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale in Cumbria, said the government’s decision to remove all travel distance restrictions was “unwise and rather premature.”

“We could have thousands upon thousands of people coming here. That is dangerous for them and it’s dangerous for us,” he told Business Insider.

Farron said people would be unable to observe social distancing guidelines in the Lake District, with hundreds of people congregating in car parks and at the start of popular walks.

“The notion that [it’s] healthy and spacious because you’re in the Lake District is baloney,” he said.

“This is a relaxation that is not giving real consideration to the reality of what it would be like on the ground.”

Cumbria’s tourism bosses also warned that the government’s sudden easing of the lockdown risked piling pressure on the local working community, including mountain rescue volunteers and car rescue services.

“In terms of the implications for the local residents and working community, we’re very concerned,” Jim Walker, the chair of Cumbria Tourism, told Business Insider.

The organisation had previously tweeted that it was “shocked” by the timing and short notice of tonight’s announcement on the lockdown.

Britain’s coastal hotspots fear a surge in coronavirus cases

Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images Windermere in the Lake District.

There are also concerns in coastal destinations such as those in Cornwall, where many city-dwellers own second homes, that a wave of visitors risks causing a significant rise in the transmission of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Ruth Goldstein, Cornwall Council’s public health consultant, told Business Insider: “A lot of Cornwall’s population hasn’t been exposed to COVID.

“Just by doubling or tripling its population through holidaymakers, day-trippers, and second homeowners, you can see that there is likely to be an increase in the viral spread in Cornwall if that becomes out of hand and people don’t recognise social distancing.”

Matt Hancock, the UK health secretary, was asked on Tuesday whether the rule changes would lead to a rise of COVID-19 infections in rural areas.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Not if people socially distance when they get there, and hence we’ve kept the socially distancing rules very clearly in place.”

But Dr. Goldstein said it would be difficult in many places in Cornwall for residents and visitors to observe social distancing. It is because they lack a big network of cycle paths, and many of its small towns and villages have narrow streets.

“Although people might come to Cornwall with the best will in the world to abide by the guidance around social distancing, because of the size of the outdoor spaces in some places and their popularity, it’s going to be really hard to make sure that we are able to keep people safe and not increase the transmission,” she said.

