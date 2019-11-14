THEN AND NOW: 7 tourist attractions that stopped being popular in the 2010s

REUTERS/Larry Downing

A number of tourist destinations saw their popularity decrease in the past 10 years.

Reasons for their drop-off can include economic woes, disasters, and political conflict.

Some spots will never be unpopular with tourists.

You can count among such places the Grand Canyon, Times Square, the Eiffel Tower, and the Great Wall of China. Other places lost their attraction with tourists years ago, such as San Francisco’s Sutro Baths or Reno, Nevada, which had a brief heyday starting in the 1930s.

Then there are other tourist attractions that were popular just a decade ago or even less but, for a variety of reasons, are simply no longer drawing the tourists they once did.

In some cases, tourist hotspots lose their lustre because economics, with the surging cost of a visit keeping many travellers away. In other cases you have the woes of civil or military upheaval warding off would-be tourists. Disasters both manmade and natural have also curtailed visits to certain areas, while others have more intangible explanations.

Read on for seven tourist destinations that became less popular over the last decade.

The Times Square Toys R Us was gone even before the iconic retail chain shut down wholesale.

Though New York City’s Times Square itself will always be a draw, the once beloved flagship Toys R Us store there closed down in 2015, unable to pay the rent for a 100,000-square-foot store despite attractions like an indoor Ferris wheel and life-size Barbie house.

Then, just three years later in 2018, the company announced that all Toys R Us stores would be following suit, and an emblem of childhood disappeared entirely.

The pyramids at Giza are often ‘deserted’ since annual tourism to Egypt cratered in the second half of the 2010s.

At their peak in 2010, Egypt drew some 14.7 million visitors annually, with many flocking to Giza to see the famous pyramids. By 2016, in the wake of revolts and revolution, followed by a coup and military takeover, tourism had fallen to an estimated 5.35 million visitors.

According to a writer from Al Jazeera, “exploring the site of the pyramids is like walking on the moon: It’s deserted, forlorn and uninhabited. The Great Sphinx, stoic-faced and imposing, and the three looming pyramids surrounding it, are often empty and quiet.”

Malta’s once famous Azure Window collapsed in early 2017, eliminating the main reason tourists visited the area of the Maltese island of Goza.

For centuries, a natural arch towered more than 90 feet above the sea that crashed with vigour against the cliffs of the Maltese island of Goza. Then, in March 2017, the Azure Window, known as Tieqa tad-Dwejra in the local tongue, collapsed into Dwejra Bay during a powerful storm.

The disappearance of the once-famous arch left the stretch of coast with little claim to fame, though the archway is preserved in countless photos and videos, as well as an episode of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones,” according to Time.

Dubai’s The World islands are largely abandoned, and many are sinking back into the sea.

The World islands are an archipelago off the coast of Dubai composed of 300 islands resembling a world map.

Construction on the project, which began in 2003, involved dredging some 320 million cubic meters of sand.

Celebrities such as Richard Branson and Karl Lagerfeld did publicity for the project, and the resort-like islands looked to be another success story for the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

Flash-forward to the present day, and only one of the planned 300 islands has been finished and opened to the public. According to one Guardian journalist, some reports state the islands are sinking back into the sea. The sole island currently open is themed after the nation of Lebanon.

Paris’ once famous ‘love lock’ bridge, Pont des Arts, is now a regular bridge again after city officials removed 90,000 pounds of padlocks.

On June 1, 2015, Parisian city officials removed nearly a million padlocks from the bridge Pont des Arts, which spans the Seine river. The locks were putting a strain on the bridge, and one railing had even collapsed under the weight of the padlocks in 2014.

While still a functional walkway used by thousands of people daily, the bridge is no longer a destination for starstruck lovers who wish to leave a tangible testament to their love.

When Revel opened in 2012, it was the tallest building in Atlantic City. When it closed two years later, it was the shortest-lived casino in city history.

Revel, a casino and resort with nearly 1,100 rooms, more than a dozen restaurants, and a $US2.4 billion price tag, looked like it was going to revitalize struggling Atlantic City.

Instead, after opening in April 2012 with a series of star-studded events and major fanfare, the casino immediately began losing money.

Within the same year, its finances were described as “dire” by State Senate President Steve Sweeney, according to Press of Atlantic City. And by September of 2014, both the Revel hotel and casino closed down.

International tourism to the US in general is slowing down in recent years, while other countries are enjoying significant increases in visitors.

In the year 2018, America saw a 2% increase in annual visitors from outside the nation, which might at first seem positive. But according to Forbes, it was a paltry increase compared to years past, and especially weak when contrasted with the growth of tourism in other regions.

Europe and Asia saw tourism increase by about 6% in 2018, while in the Middle East international tourism was up about 10%.

