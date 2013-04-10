10 Tourist Attractions That Are Worth A Visit On Your Next Business Trip

This is the third of the six-part series called “Checking In.” This series offers expert tips, tricks, and advice for savvy business travellers. “Checking In” is sponsored by Four Points.
Business trips are often nothing more than a blur of airport terminals, taxis, and hotel lobbies.
The next time you’re on the road, do yourself a favour and carve out some time to indulge in a healthy dose of sightseeing.
We’ve compiled a list of must-see tourist attractions in some of the most popular cities for business travel.
Cost: Free
If you're looking for a quiet place to reflect, stop by the newly opened 9/11 Memorial the next time business takes you to Manhattan.
The twin reflecting pools are stunning either by day or night, but we recommend opting for a later time slot if you want to avoid the crowds.
Price: $115 - $250
If casinos and nightclubs aren't exactly your idea of relaxing after a long workday, treat yourself to seats at Le Rêve at the Wynn Las Vegas.
It's a stunning production that marries acrobatics with an underwater adventure. The theatre is specially designed so that no seat is further than 42 feet from the stage. Bring your floaties.
Showtimes are Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Price: $8 - $32
Feast your eyes on more than 25,000 species of fish and water mammals at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.
It's great for browsing solo or with the family, with interactive exhibits, shows and 4-D movies.
Price: $30
Hop on a boat and get a close-up look at this infamous federal prison, which operated from 1934 to 1963 and was home to notorious crooks like Al Capone and Robert Stroud.
When you've had your fill of dark and twisty cells, check out the site's gardens and views of the bay.
Price: $50
Hang up your blazer and tap into your inner science geek at Cape Canaveral in Orlando.
You may not be around for an actual launch ---- though that would be pretty awesome ---- but there's plenty to see at the Kennedy Space centre. Tours give you a panoramic view of the Space Shuttle launch pads at the LC-39 Observation Gantry and access to a moon rocket at the Apollo/Saturn V centre.
Price: $12 - $60
Now that America's favourite pastime is back in full swing, catching a game on your next business trip is a perfect way to kick back and relax.
Minute Maid Park is a village in and of itself, with plenty of food, shops, and attractions to keep you occupied between innings.
Price: $16
History buffs flock to The Sixth Floor Museum in downtown Dallas.
The museum chronicles the life and death of President John F. Kennedy in a series of fascinating exhibits, including oral histories, photographs, and documentaries.
An audio tour is included with admission.
Price: Free
Sporty travellers will love the view from San Diego's Mount Soledad.
Cycle or walk up to the summit, where you can take in the amazing San Diego cityscape, including Mission Valley and La Jolla on a clear day.
It was opened as a monument for living and fallen U.S. soldiers.
Price: $12
If you have room in your luggage for a pair of hiking boots, put them to good use at the stunning Chimney Rock State Park in Charlotte, N.C.
The park consists of 1,000 acres, with dozens of different hiking trails.
Make it to the top and you'll be rewarded with 75-mile panoramic views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.