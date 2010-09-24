Here's One Sector Where Employment Is Growing Right Now

Gregory White

Tourism, a sector associated with fun and financial profligacy, is surging back eight straight quarters of job losses.

Air travel isn’t coming back in a big way just yet, but accommodation is. That might indicate more people are staying close to home and travelling by car for vacation, rather than flying.

From the Bureau of Economic Analysis (via Carpe Diem):

Tourism Unemployment 923

Photo: BEA

Real tourism spending has also seen a rebound, though only to late 2005, early 2006 levels.

Real Tourism Spending 923

Photo: BEA

