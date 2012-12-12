Tourism Employee Writes 'F This Job' On Montana's State Facebook Page

Photo: Facebook

A staffer employed at the social media agency for the Montana Tourism wrote “F this job” on the state’s Facebook page, in a post that was apparently intended for her personal facebook page. The full status update read:”F this job. I just want to live in Whitefish with my future husband. Leaving Bozeman for good tomorrow. I love you with all my heart and you are not leaving me. Never. Thanks for the good times MercuryCSC!”



MercuryCSC is Montana’s social media agency. The post spurred a sarcastic debate on Montana’s Facebook page about the relative attractions of Whitefish, Mont.

Even though the post was probably the single most famous thing ever posted on the page, Mercury is no longer Montana’s social agency, according to Becker’s Online. (The company informs us it still does PR and advertising for the client.)

Photo: Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.