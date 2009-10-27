Hot Startup, Cool Office: Meet Blue State Digital

Nicholas Carlson

Blue State Digital is exactly the kind of hot 2008 politics-oriented startup we all assumed would crash and burn in 2009.

Building sites like My.BarackObama.com, a full 30% of its revenues came from political campaigns in 2008.

But while that cash obviously went away this year, revenues  are up 40% in 2009, says managing partner Thomas Gensemer.

How?

Lots of new clients, mainly. Along with non-profits like National Geographic and the Red Cross, Blue State Digital now claims corporate clients like Hearst Publishing and Focus Features.

Turns out Blue State Digital’s main campaign skill — breaking up a candidate’s supporter list into more usable lists of people like “those who will donate” and “those who will volunteer” — is as applicable to driving sales as turning out the vote.

Last week, we stopped by Blue State Digital’s sleek new offices in New York’s Flatiron district. We brought our camera, too.

Tour Blue State Digital →
Correction: An earlier version of this post said Blue State Digital created WhiteHouse.gov. That is not true. Some BSD staffers created the site, but that was before they joined the company.

Blue State Digital is just a block away from the Flatiron building on Fifth Ave

The BSD storefront on 20th Street, off 5th Ave

Here's what you see when you walk in. That's Teddy Goff up front, a client manager

BSD's startup dog, Potus, named after the President Of The United States. She growls a lot, even when she's cuddling.

Managing partner Thomas Gensemer at one of his two (!) desks. Thomas says business is up 40% this year

BSD startup dog number two (of three), Woody, contemplates the ad market in Thomas's office

The production team's view onto 20th Street

Dave Dawson from the production team works on three monitors. Schmancy.

Here's Andrew Hearst, content specialist. A former Vanity Fair editor, he also worked on the White House Web site before joining BSD.

Rock Band drums were not to be found. Spotted this Wii, though.

BSD is not shy about its political leaning, obviously. We spotted a couple Obama logos like this one.

In the board room, BSD shows off some of its work

The board room. Nice lamps!

So, which pub do you think BSDers actually read?

The office has plenty of sleek, modern furniture. Here's a meeting room.

Here's Rich Mintz, VP of strategy

If that's not a classy coffee table, we don't know what is

Bicycles piled up under the staircase

Don't miss!

Touring New York Startups: Meet Hunch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.