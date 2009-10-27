Hot Startup, Cool Office: Meet Blue State Digital

Blue State Digital is exactly the kind of hot 2008 politics-oriented startup we all assumed would crash and burn in 2009.



Building sites like My.BarackObama.com, a full 30% of its revenues came from political campaigns in 2008.

But while that cash obviously went away this year, revenues are up 40% in 2009, says managing partner Thomas Gensemer.

How?

Lots of new clients, mainly. Along with non-profits like National Geographic and the Red Cross, Blue State Digital now claims corporate clients like Hearst Publishing and Focus Features.

Turns out Blue State Digital’s main campaign skill — breaking up a candidate’s supporter list into more usable lists of people like “those who will donate” and “those who will volunteer” — is as applicable to driving sales as turning out the vote.

Last week, we stopped by Blue State Digital’s sleek new offices in New York’s Flatiron district. We brought our camera, too.

Tour Blue State Digital →

Correction: An earlier version of this post said Blue State Digital created WhiteHouse.gov. That is not true. Some BSD staffers created the site, but that was before they joined the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.