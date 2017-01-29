Here's why touring graveyards is the best way to learn about American history

Seaside Shadows Haunted Tours/Facebook The graveyard tour was more fascinating than any haunted house.

The INSIDER Summary:

The “Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Stroll” in Mystic, Connecticut, is guided by a medium.

It reveals fascinating details about religion, race, and gender in America’s infancy.

Ironically, learning about history in a graveyard makes it come alive.

No, I didn’t see any ghosts.

Local museums are a great way to learn about the history of any destination, and haunted houses provide spooky thrills, but moonlit graveyards are truly the best of both worlds.

Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, delving into American history through people that lived it is the most authentic way to get to know a place.

It might sound bizarre, but my Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Stroll in Mystic, Connecticut, with Seaside Shadows was the highlight of my trip. Here’s why.

