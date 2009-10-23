Touring New York Startups: Meet Hunch





Caterina Fake, who sold Flickr to Yahoo, and Chris Dixon, who sold SiteAdvisor to McAfee, launched a new startup in New York earlier this year called Hunch.They call it a “decision engine.”

To us, it feels like a game of 20 questions in reverse.

How it works: You go to the site and tell it you want to buy a product — say a PC. Hunch asks you a bunch of questions. Based on your answers — and the answers of people who answer questions like you — Hunch comes up with a couple suggestions. Obviously there are plenty of money-making angles here.

It’s fun. You should try it.

Anyway, we swung by Hunch’s offices in New York’s Flatiron District yesterday and brought our camera.

Check out Hunch >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”the-entrance-to-hunch-off-21st-street-lots-of-bikes-locked-to-the-scaffolding-1″

title=”The entrance to Hunch off 21st street. Lots of bikes locked to the scaffolding!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf575f0000000000dc12ff/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”welcome-to-hunch-2″

title=”Welcome to Hunch”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf576500000000008435e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”thats-volkan-gurel-in-the-middle-he-was-working-on-a-masters-in-artificial-intelligence-at-mit-before-hunch-3″

title=”That’s Volkan Gurel in the middle. He was working on a masters in artificial intelligence at MIT before Hunch”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57770000000000485c56/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”weyu-zhou-helped-build-the-international-space-station-before-going-to-askcom-then-hunch-4″

title=”Weyu Zhou helped build the International Space Station before going to Ask.com, then Hunch”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf577c000000000099a939/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hunch-gets-its-internet-connection-via-a-wi-max-signal-beamed-from-the-empire-state-building-this-is-the-receiver-5″

title=”Hunch gets its Internet connection via a Wi-Max signal beamed from the Empire State Building. This is the receiver.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf577100000000005ebdd9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hunchs-office-dog-nanu-6″

title=”Hunch’s office dog, Nanu”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57870000000000f270cb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-cofounder-chris-dixon-7″

title=”Here’s cofounder Chris Dixon”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57c30000000000f5a990/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-employee-hang-out-area-is-called-the-decision-lounge-8″

title=”The employee hang-out area is called the “decision lounge”…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57cc000000000060cea2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”it-features-the-requisite-funky-lighting-and-rock-band-drums-9″

title=”…it features the requisite funky lighting and Rock Band drums”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57d70000000000a77efe/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hunch-a-better-place-to-get-answers-from-than-a-ouija-board-10″

title=”Hunch: A better place to get answers from than a Ouija board”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57df00000000007053eb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-beer-coasters-were-collected-by-a-huncher-who-spent-his-junior-undergraduate-year-in-berlin-in-1989-before-the-wall-came-down-11″

title=”The beer coasters were collected by a Huncher who spent his junior undergraduate year in Berlin in 1989, before the wall came down.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57e5000000000037719f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-hunchers-mapped-out-everybodys-startup-lineage-12″

title=”The Hunchers mapped out everybody’s startup lineage”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57eb00000000006a0359/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”instead-of-hunch-points-users-are-awarded-hunch-banjos-13″

title=”Instead of Hunch Points, users are awarded “Hunch Banjos””

content=”From the Hunch FAQ:

Why are they called banjos?Hunch team member Caterina Fake has often talked about mainstream content vs. user-generated content being the difference between watching a television show vs. telling stories around a fire; or listening to Britney Spears vs. grabbing your banjo, going down to the parlor and putting the band together: Uncle Greg on the jug, mum on guitar, Gertrude on vocals and Lucy on the mandolin. Dad supplies the bad jokes, the clapping, and the whooping. Given all that, we weren’t going to call them ‘Hunch Points’ or something similarly uninspired. The Hunch currency had to be ‘banjos’. In retrospect, it’s obvious.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57f200000000007f2328/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”art-by-hiromi-he-seems-to-have-gotten-a-little-fancier-and-pricer-now-says-chris-14″

title=”Art by Hiromi. “He seems to have gotten a little fancier and pricer now,” says Chris.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf57fa0000000000b16c1c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”visitors-to-caterina-fakes-office-often-compliment-her-on-this-piece-of-art-but-really-its-just-crate-and-barrel-packaging-used-to-muffle-sound-15″

title=”Visitors to Caterina Fake’s office often compliment her on this piece of art. But really it’s just Crate & Barrel packaging used to muffle sound”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58010000000000862366/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-view-from-caterinas-office-16″

title=”The view from Caterina’s office.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58080000000000593480/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hunch-keeps-a-telescope-trained-on-the-empire-state-building-17″

title=”Hunch keeps a telescope trained on the Empire State Building…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf5812000000000018c0ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”heres-the-view-18″

title=”…Here’s the view.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58190000000000e3d4b9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”whats-a-startup-without-plenty-of-schwag-19″

title=”What’s a startup without plenty of schwag…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58230000000000298ef5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”unhealthy-snacks-20″

title=”…unhealthy snacks…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58300000000000b52b3a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”booze-21″

title=”…booze…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58370000000000b64265/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-a-fridge-full-of-soda-22″

title=”…and a fridge full of soda?”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58430000000000bf7822/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”kelly-ford-knew-chris-dixon-from-working-on-siteadvisor-together-he-spent-two-years-at-mcafee-after-the-aquisition-23″

title=”Kelly Ford knew Chris Dixon from working on SiteAdvisor together. He spent two years at McAfee after the aquisition.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf584d0000000000a22bab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jon-on-the-right-found-his-hunch-job-on-craigslist-after-working-as-a-paralegal-its-different-here-24″

title=”Jon, on the right, found his Hunch job on Craigslist after working as a paralegal. “It’s different here.””

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf587700000000006fe387/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tom-pinkney-left-is-another-mit-and-siteadvisor-alum-25″

title=”Tom Pinkney, left, is another MIT and SiteAdvisor alum”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4adf58fb0000000000bc2eaf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”wheres-caterina-hunchs-most-famous-employee-splits-her-time-on-both-coasts-and-was-in-cali-when-we-visited-26″

title=”Where’s Caterina? Hunch’s most famous employee splits her time on both coasts and was in Cali when we visited”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae09e6c00000000008135d7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.