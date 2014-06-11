Urban Outfitters Just Opened Its Most Outrageous Store Yet [PHOTOS]

Urban Outfitters just opened its biggest store yet, and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before from the teen retailer.

Shoppers could easily get lost for hours in the brand new, 57,000-square-foot “lifestyle center,” which is located in Manhattan’s Herald Square.

The store features a coffee shop, a hair salon, hundreds of vinyl records, and a Sephora-sized makeup shop, as well as fun gadgets like a “lensometer” that can scan a customer’s glasses and read their prescription.

We took a trip to the new location to see what it’s all about.

