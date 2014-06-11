Urban Outfitters Just Opened Its Most Outrageous Store Yet [PHOTOS]

Hayley Peterson
Urban Outfitters Herald Square 6Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Urban Outfitters just opened its biggest store yet, and it’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before from the teen retailer.

Shoppers could easily get lost for hours in the brand new, 57,000-square-foot “lifestyle center,” which is located in Manhattan’s Herald Square.

The store features a coffee shop, a hair salon, hundreds of vinyl records, and a Sephora-sized makeup shop, as well as fun gadgets like a “lensometer” that can scan a customer’s glasses and read their prescription.

We took a trip to the new location to see what it’s all about.

The main entrance faces Macy's on the corner of Broadway and 34th Street.

At first glance, the store looks like any other Urban Outfitters, just a lot bigger.

But unlike most Urban Outfitters locations, here you can grab a cup of coffee and a bite to eat without ever having to leave the store.

The cafe belongs to Intelligentsia Coffee of Chicago. It takes up 900 square feet of space on the ground level. Marble coats the walls and coffee bar.

After checking out the coffee shop, customers can browse the store's photography section, which features an Instagram photo printing station.

Heading deeper inside the store, customers will pass a few displays featuring women's clothing.

And plenty of seating for tired shoppers.

Soon you'll hit the store's music department, which sells headphones, speakers, record players, and other sound equipment.

This section, operated by California-based Amoeba Music, features more than 1,000 vinyl records.

The assortment includes more than 400 vintage vinyl titles that can only be found in this Urban Outfitters location.

After browsing records, shoppers can step into Hairroin Salon, which is based in Los Angeles, for a hair cut, blow dry, or an assortment of other services.

The hair salon is adjacent to the store's makeup shop.

A 3,000-square-foot area devoted to Urban Outfitters' new fitness apparel brand, 'Without Walls,' is also on the first floor.

The section features running shoes, leggings, t-shirts, and all kinds of camping gear.

An old camper is set up in the middle of the shop to display merchandise.

Backpacks line the walls.

The next room over features art, stationary and postcards.

The nearby bookstore features mostly cooking and lifestyle titles, with a few seats for reading.

A trip downstairs will take you to the men's shop.

This machine, located just outside men's dressing rooms, prints colours onto Converse sneakers.

The lower level also has a souvenir shop with small gifts, including shot glasses and tote bags.

Urban Outfitters Chief Executive Officer Tedford Marlow calls the Herald Square store a 'cultured commerce and community project.' On a conference call in March, he said the store is meant to tell a story about the brand, which saw same-store sales drop 12% in the most recent quarter.

The top floor of the store features women's clothing and intimates, shoes, and a home department.

The shoe department is massive.

And the dressing rooms seem to go on forever.

There's a photo booth outside the dressing rooms for snapping pictures of your outfits.

On the opposite end of the top floor, Urban Outfitters' typical selection of rugs, pillows, and couches are available in the home department.

Before leaving the store, customers can make quick bike repairs. The vending machine pictured sells bike parts and one of the green posts is an air pump, while the other features a half dozen bike tools.

