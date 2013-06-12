PICTURES: Unruly Media's Office Is A Shrine To Viral Video

Unruly Media is a social media-focused company that has cracked the code of what makes videos go viral.
Unruly has tracked 329 billion video views, worked with more than 400 brands (including Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Microsoft, and T-Mobile) on their viral content, and tracked viewers’ video reactions in its Social Media Lab in London for years.
Now Unruly is bringing that technology to the United States.
We took a tour of Unruly’s cool New York office, which opened the doors of its Social Video Lab Tuesday, and were impressed with the digs.
Unruly’s office swaps cups for beakers, incorporates popular memes into its decor, has a Vine production suite, and even has a facial recognition station to gauge how viewers are reacting to videos.
Unruly's office is located in New York's Flat Iron district. While the exterior isn't impressive ...
... the fourth floor of the building is a cozy space entirely dedicated to all things viral. The waiting area is even decorated with YouTube and Facebook pillows.
Unruly measures the most sharable branded videos on the web, helping companies fine tune their creative content. So its hardly surprising that employees take meetings in Psy-themed conference rooms.
If you are one of the very few who are unfamiliar with the viral video, which has been viewed more than 11 million times and shared more than 232,000 times, watch below:
Unruly marketing director Devra Prywes then led the way to the Social Video Lab. Note that she put on her best lab coat for the occasion.
Unruly set up a seres of monitors that can both display sharing data and play viral videos for inspection. We first watched Pepsi Max's prankvertising ad in which race car driver Jeff Gordon dressed up as a civilian and took an unsuspecting used car salesman for a wild ride.
It turned out that the used car salesman was actually an actor, but that didn't stop viewers from sharing the video like crazy.
I then ticked off my emotional reactions. Unruly actually has viewers submit the data electronically.
Unruly created a ShareRank algorithm to compare share rate with the psychological reaction from watching a video. It based its calculations on tens of thousands of people's responses to hundreds of thousands of videos. This information is shared with brands to make videos soar online. Changing a score from 7 to 8 could change sharability significantly.
Unruly also has facial recognition software that can track viewers' emotional response to the videos.
After we finished up with the Social Video Lab, we took another walk around the office. Here's the employee kitchen.
... they can disappear into meeting rooms. While Unruly waits for a real bookcase, it is making due with pasted a picture one onto its wall.
