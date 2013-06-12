PICTURES: Unruly Media's Office Is A Shrine To Viral Video

Unruly’s office has facial recognition software. It knew what I was thinking!

Unruly Media is a social media-focused company that has cracked the code of what makes videos go viral.



Unruly has tracked 329 billion video views, worked with more than 400 brands (including Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Microsoft, and T-Mobile) on their viral content, and tracked viewers’ video reactions in its Social Media Lab in London for years.

Now Unruly is bringing that technology to the United States.

We took a tour of Unruly’s cool New York office, which opened the doors of its Social Video Lab Tuesday, and were impressed with the digs.

Unruly’s office swaps cups for beakers, incorporates popular memes into its decor, has a Vine production suite, and even has a facial recognition station to gauge how viewers are reacting to videos.

