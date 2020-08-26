A couple lives with their 2 teenagers and 130-pound dog in a converted school bus — here's how they make it work

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The family of four call this schoolie home.

Mike and Tawny McVay live in a 250-square-foot school bus that they renovated with their children, Aidyn, 15, and Ellery, 14.

After including the children in their decision, the couple bought a school bus for $US5,000 and spent $US20,000 renovating it over six months.

Together, the family has travelled across the country in the school bus, which has continued to undergo changes to fit their needs.

“There have definitely been times where we wanted to kill each other, but in the end, it’s been an amazing experience,” Aidyn said.

Raising teenagers can be difficult, but one couple decided to do it while living in just 250 square feet.

Tawny and Mike McVay live in a converted school bus with Aidyn, 15, and Ellery, 14, who are Tawny’s children from a previous relationship. The family travels the country in their “schoolie” while working remotely and homeschooling.

Keep reading to find out how this family (and their large dog) makes their life on the road work.

In 2016, Tawny and Mike owned a successful business, had a beautiful home, and drove brand new cars — but they were not happy.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay Mike and Tawny.

“We suddenly looked around, and it was like, ‘What are we doing?'” Tawny said. “We owned this big, three-story colonial home and drove brand new cars. On the outside, we had everything that we were told when were young would make us happy. What we thought we wanted was obviously not making us happy.”

They decided to get away and go to Europe for the first time. They spent two weeks in Rome, and there, they realised what they wanted to do: travel.

“This is what we are missing,” she said. “We don’t want to be stuck in one place. We don’t want to be doing the same thing and living the same day over and over again.”

They spent the next couple of years setting up a plan to make their full-time travel dreams come true.

At first, they said they had to get over the “shame” of wanting a different lifestyle.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The couple in Rome.

“The biggest thing we had to do was throw off that shame and guilt that came with wanting something different,” Tawny said. “Letting go of the conventional ‘normal’ life in lieu of the one we actually wanted was the biggest adjustment.”

The McVays decided that converting a school bus would be the best option for them because they could customise it. Tawny said a school bus also seemed the easiest way to travel when compared to a traditional tiny house on wheels or an RV.

Once they settled on downsizing into a school bus, the couple had to get their two teenagers on board.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay Aidyn and Ellery.

After making that decision, they had to bring the idea to Aidyn and Ellery.

“It was exciting to think about travelling, and seeing things other kids wouldn’t get to see,” Aidyn told Insider. “But I was worried about the things that could happen, like what would happen if the bus broke down.”

Travelling on the road also meant they would be homeschooled.

“I didn’t want to leave my friends at first,” Ellery said. “But then I realised I could still keep in touch with them and this way I would get to travel. Plus, not having to go to school for eight hours and getting to do school at my own speed was cool.”

In the end, the whole family decided to make the major lifestyle change together.

“We’re a family, and families stick together,” she said. “[Tawny and Mike] were excited about it, and it made us excited about it too. It was also nice to be included in the decision and not forced.”

They bought their school bus for $US5,000 in 2018.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The exterior of the school bus.

After some trouble selling their home and business, they began the renovating process, which took six months and another $US20,000.

“Neither of us had any construction experience so we learned as we went,” Tawny said. “There were multiple times where we would do a project and then pull it out and redo it. There were so many times that something we planned just wouldn’t work.”

Aidyn and Ellery even helped build the family’s future home.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay Tawny and Aidyn painting.

Aidyn is pictured helping his mum paint inside the bus.

In May 2019, the schoolie was complete, and the family was ready to begin their new life on the road.

Tawny said she designed the interior of the bus to be as comfortable as it can be for the whole family.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The interior of the schoolie.

“We wanted as open of a floor plan as possible, while giving the parents and kids their own space,” Tawny said. “We wanted as few walls as possible.”

Upfront, the driver’s seat can double as a makeshift work space.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay Tawny working.

Both Tawny and Mike work from home as content creators and bloggers.

“People say, ‘How do you afford your lifestyle?’ Well, we have remote jobs that we both do, but you would be surprised when you don’t have a mortgage and car payments how little you can actually get by on,” Tawny said.

The living room doubles as the teenagers’ room when they travel.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The family in the living room.

Originally, Mike and Tawny built bunk beds at the front of the bus for Aidyn and Ellery to sleep. After their first trip on the road, the kids asked for a better sleeping arrangement.

“Those were cramped,” Ellery said. “I hated having to lay down while we drove or else have three of us cramped on the couch.”

The family redesigned the living space so that there is a fold-out bed instead.

The L-shaped kitchen has a built-in eating nook that doubles as a space for the kids to do their schoolwork.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The kitchen.

There’s also a wood-burning stove, a pantry, and a fridge on the right side of the bus.

Down the hallway, there is a bathroom with concrete walls on the left-hand side.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The bathroom.

Initially, they had a washer/dryer in the bathroom, but they said they rarely used it because it required so much energy. They eventually took it out and put a concrete bathtub and shower in its place.

“We get asked about the concrete that’s on our countertops and bathroom the most,” Tawny said. “People always say that’s a ton of weight to put into the bus.”

Tawny explained that it’s actually lightweight because it’s filled with silicon and then covered in a layer of concrete.

At the back of the bus, Tawny and Mike’s master bedroom is filled with storage space.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The bedroom.

The bed is slightly raised so that the family can keep most of their belongings under it. There’s also a closet hanging from the wall.

They even share the space with their 130-pound dog, Apollo.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The family dog, Apollo.

Tawny said Apollo, a Great Dane, sleeps most of the day. But as he gets older, travelling does give him anxiety, so the family has adjusted to travelling less for the sake of Apollo.

“He loves the bus, and when we do travel, he loves hiking through the woods,” Tawny said. “Otherwise, he spends most of his time curled up on his bed in the living area. As long as he’s close to us, he’s happy.”

Despite packing four people and a large dog into such a tiny space, the family loves living on the bus.

“I think the biggest thing we all learned, both individually and as a family, is that we have to roll with the punches and support each other,” Tawny said.

As a family, they have taken the bus all over the country, including Washington, Oregon, Ohio, and Wyoming.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The exterior of the bus.

“It is interesting travelling with teenagers because they have their moody periods, and they definitely need their own space, but it surprised me how well we all travel together,” Tawny said.

She said there have been times where they get tired and cranky, and it leads to bickering, but they have all learned to take a step back. In those moments, they either step outside or eat a meal to change the mood on the bus.

“It hasn’t always been easy or fun, and there have definitely been times where we wanted to kill each other, but in the end, it’s been an amazing experience,” Aidyn said.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay The family.

Ellery added, “I feel like we all get to understand each other a lot better living this close. We’ve definitely gotten closer as a family. When you live in close proximity you have to make the choice to work together or fight, and I feel like living this way helps us make better choices.”

The kids do get to spend some of their time at their father’s house, giving the rest of the family a break from living in close quarters.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay Mike and Tawny.

During the pandemic, Tawny and Mike have been parked in Montana at Aidyn and Ellery’s father’s house. Tawny said she has a very close relationship with her ex, so they are able to park permanently at his house to wait out the pandemic.

These days, the kids are sleeping in their dad’s traditional house and then being homeschooled and hanging out in the schoolie with their mum and Mike.

They plan on setting out on the road again soon, bringing the family back together before Aidyn and Ellery head off to college.

Courtesy of Tawny McVay Mike and tawny.

This fall, they all plan on going to the southwest to see Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico for the first time.

“We know we won’t live in a schoolie forever,” Tawny said. “At some point, we will probably sell it to another family who wants to live out their travel dreams. I don’t know what the next chapter holds, but I think we will know when we see it.”

