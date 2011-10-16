PHOTOS: Tour The California Home That Was Inspired By A Treehouse

Great room/deck/pool

Photo: Houzz

Designer Jason Urrutia was finishing a project in Marin County, Calif., when a realtor friend told him she had something he’d like in a neighbouring town.He wasn’t looking for something new yet, but he went along in the spirit of curiosity. “The minute I walked in I saw all the potential,” he says. “You knew, right away, yes.”

The house, designed in 1979 by the late celebrated architect Charles Moore, is situated on a piece of land that features a lush mix of Northern California’s characteristic live oak trees and other natural growth. Urrutia purchased the home and, in collaboration with his girlfriend, designer Martha Carvalho, transformed it into a luxurious home.

View from the outside

Although Urrutia would not describe himself as fanatical about green building techniques, he did reuse much of the original home's board-and-batten siding as soffit material and fencing for remodel.

Source: Houzz

Kitchen

'I try to twist things as much as I can,' Urrutia says. Hence, his choice to bring depth to ever-popular white cabinetry by using black cabinetry as the base of the island.

Source: Houzz

Guest apartment

Includes a full kitchen and a living area.

Source: Houzz

Master bathroom

Includes dual sinks and a bathtub in clean white.

Source: Houzz

Outdoor kitchen

Equipped for cooking and serving alfresco, complete with another long dining table designed for groups.

Source: Houzz

Outdoor pool

Separated from the fire pit and outdoor kitchen by a tree-shaded section of open deck.

Source: Houzz

View of great room, deck, and pool

'There's a connection everywhere you look in the house,' Urrutia says.

Source: Houzz

Deck

The living area at one end of the great room is visible from the deck.

Source: Houzz

Sitting area

Also designed to serve as a bedroom. 'We call this room the convertible,' Urrutia says.

Source: Houzz

Master bedroom

Leads out to a private master deck.

Source: Houzz

