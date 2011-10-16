PHOTOS: Tour The California Home That Was Inspired By A Treehouse

Photo: Houzz
Designer Jason Urrutia was finishing a project in Marin County, Calif., when a realtor friend told him she had something he’d like in a neighbouring town.He wasn’t looking for something new yet, but he went along in the spirit of curiosity. “The minute I walked in I saw all the potential,” he says. “You knew, right away, yes.”
The house, designed in 1979 by the late celebrated architect Charles Moore, is situated on a piece of land that features a lush mix of Northern California’s characteristic live oak trees and other natural growth. Urrutia purchased the home and, in collaboration with his girlfriend, designer Martha Carvalho, transformed it into a luxurious home.
More on Houzz:
- A Little Cottage Grows Up
- A Design in Harmony with the Land
- A Modern Renovation in Seattle
Although Urrutia would not describe himself as fanatical about green building techniques, he did reuse much of the original home's board-and-batten siding as soffit material and fencing for remodel.
Source: Houzz
'I try to twist things as much as I can,' Urrutia says. Hence, his choice to bring depth to ever-popular white cabinetry by using black cabinetry as the base of the island.
Source: Houzz
Equipped for cooking and serving alfresco, complete with another long dining table designed for groups.
Source: Houzz
Separated from the fire pit and outdoor kitchen by a tree-shaded section of open deck.
Source: Houzz
Also designed to serve as a bedroom. 'We call this room the convertible,' Urrutia says.
Source: Houzz
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.