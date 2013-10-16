Step Inside Manhattan's Gorgeous New Film Noir-Inspired Viceroy Hotel

Paige Cooperstein
Exterior viceroy hotelViceroy Hotel Group

The luxe Viceroy Hotel Group just opened its first Manhattan property on 57th Street, channeling the classic style of old New York.

Designed by Roman and Williams — the team behind New York’s Ace and Standard Hotels — the Viceroy New York evokes the notoriously stylish film noir era, with its vintage-inspired furnishings and black-and-white colour palette.

HotelChatter called The Viceroy one of the “most anticipated openings of the year,” and it’s not hard to see why.

Rooms start at $US559 for a double.

The Viceroy Hotel sits on West 57th Street, with views overlooking Central Park. The fluted glass bricks in the windows recall the neighbourhood's pre-war design.

The grand lobby has double-high ceilings, a colourful mural, and vintage-inspired furnishings, like club chairs and cool lamps. All of the hotel's public spaces are filled with a custom fragrance created by scent curators 12.29.

All of the hotel's 240 guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with many rooms overlooking Central Park.

Junior suites show off the meeting of old- and new-world styles.

A strong black and white palette -- even in the bathrooms -- adds to the noir feel of the place.

Rooms and suites feature luxurious amenities like high-tech audio systems, luxe linens and bath products, and illy coffee machines.

The pièce de résistance of the Viceroy New York is its rooftop lounge, which will open in December.

Now head down under.

Go Inside The World's First 'Instagram Hotel' In Australia »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.