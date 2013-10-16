Step Inside Manhattan's Gorgeous New Film Noir-Inspired Viceroy Hotel

The luxe Viceroy Hotel Group just opened its first Manhattan property on 57th Street, channeling the classic style of old New York.

Designed by Roman and Williams — the team behind New York’s Ace and Standard Hotels — the Viceroy New York evokes the notoriously stylish film noir era, with its vintage-inspired furnishings and black-and-white colour palette.

HotelChatter called The Viceroy one of the “most anticipated openings of the year,” and it’s not hard to see why.

Rooms start at $US559 for a double.

