Step Inside Manhattan's Gorgeous New Film Noir-Inspired Viceroy Hotel

The luxe Viceroy Hotel Group just opened its first Manhattan property on 57th Street, channeling the classic style of old New York.
Designed by Roman and Williams — the team behind New York’s Ace and Standard Hotels — the Viceroy New York evokes the notoriously stylish film noir era, with its vintage-inspired furnishings and black-and-white colour palette.
HotelChatter called The Viceroy one of the “most anticipated openings of the year,” and it’s not hard to see why.
Rooms start at $US559 for a double.
The Viceroy Hotel sits on West 57th Street, with views overlooking Central Park. The fluted glass bricks in the windows recall the neighbourhood's pre-war design.
The grand lobby has double-high ceilings, a colourful mural, and vintage-inspired furnishings, like club chairs and cool lamps. All of the hotel's public spaces are filled with a custom fragrance created by scent curators 12.29.
All of the hotel's 240 guest rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with many rooms overlooking Central Park.
Rooms and suites feature luxurious amenities like high-tech audio systems, luxe linens and bath products, and illy coffee machines.
