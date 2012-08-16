Tour The Inside Of True Religion Co-Founder's Stunning Malibu Home

Meredith Galante
True Religion Brand Jeans co-founder Kym Gold has found her perfect home—and she never plans to leave.In one of the most exclusive spots in Malibu, Gold purchased the home seven years ago for $10 million.

Gold sold her shares of True Religion after divorcing her husband, Jeffrey Lubell. She now owns Babakul, a company that sells Bohemian chic clothing.

“When guests first walk in, they notice the view,” Gold said. “Everyone always comments on how warm our home feels.”

Inside, the home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The entire house spans about 7,800 square feet.

The house, which sits on two acres of land, has unobstructed views of the ocean and direct beach access via stairs.

“I have to pay people to leave when they come visit,” Gold joked.

Welcome to Gold's home above Old Malibu Road.

Gold focused on big couches, so there's always a place to sit and relax in their home.

The beams in the home are all imported from Italy, along with the fireplace.

The doors to the dining room are from an old Italian barn.

Gold said that the home's amenities let her do some real entertaining.

The kitchen features two sinks, a double oven, and an oversized fridge.

Gold says she never plans on leaving because this is where she raised her children.

Gold talked about all of the nooks in the home where family members or guests can find a place to sit and relax.

The master bedroom has indoor and outdoor living components, making it Gold's favourite room in the house.

The fireplace creates a welcoming vibe outside of the bedroom.

The outdoor area beside the master bedroom is adjacent to the pool.

The shower and tub in the master bath are separated.

While bathing in the tub, you have a beautiful view of the zen garden.

Gold spiced up the guest bedrooms with busy quilts on the beds.

The doors in this guest bedroom are beautifully worn in.

The private gym is in its own building.

There are a combination of free weights and cardio machines in the gym.

Typical of Malibu, there are palm trees around the house.

Gold said the outside of the home and the vegetables she keeps are hard to maintain because of all the salt in the air.

The pool and hot tub are side by side.

The lawn is a great spot for games.

There's a putting green to practice your golf game.

The basketball court is surrounded by hydrangeas and birds of paradise.

On the grounds, Gold grows her own fruits and vegetables. There are lemon trees, oranges, tangerines, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers.

Imagine hanging by the ocean all day.

It's hard to not enjoy life while living at the beach.

