Tour The Inside Of True Religion Co-Founder's Stunning Malibu Home

True Religion Brand Jeans co-founder Kym Gold has found her perfect home—and she never plans to leave.In one of the most exclusive spots in Malibu, Gold purchased the home seven years ago for $10 million.



Gold sold her shares of True Religion after divorcing her husband, Jeffrey Lubell. She now owns Babakul, a company that sells Bohemian chic clothing.

“When guests first walk in, they notice the view,” Gold said. “Everyone always comments on how warm our home feels.”

Inside, the home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The entire house spans about 7,800 square feet.

The house, which sits on two acres of land, has unobstructed views of the ocean and direct beach access via stairs.

“I have to pay people to leave when they come visit,” Gold joked.

