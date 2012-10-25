Tour The Amazing $64.5 Million Gulfstream G650

Alex Davies
gulfstream private jet G650

Photo: © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

When it comes to private jets, Gulfstream is the king of the hill. With the G650, set to hit the skies in the next few months, it is looking to cement its number one position.With a $64.5 million price tag, the G650 will come with all the technological and luxury bells and whistles anyone would expect.

Depite a test flight crash in April 2011 that killed four, the G650 is in full production: Gulfstream expects to deliver 17 aircraft by the end of 2012.

Few seem bothered by past troubles: The New York Post reported in 2011 that Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet, and Ralph Lauren all want one. Gulfstream will not reveal the names of buyers, but verified that it has received more than 200 orders for the private jet.

The G650 will fly at Mach .925, nearly the speed of sound.

With a range of more than 8,000 miles, it can fly from Dubai to New York without landing.

It has room for eight passengers and a crew of four.

It has the tallest, longest, widest cabin in its class.

That means there's room for bigger seats and a wider aisle.

12 different floor plans are available to buyers.

A 100 per cent fresh-air system makes the cabin a pleasant place to spend several hours.

The lavatory looks a lot more pleasant that what's found on most aeroplanes.

It features a floor-to-ceiling closet.

The galley has a water sterilization system, plus china, crystal, and flatware for serving topnotch meals.

The large armrest features various controls.

And storage space for phones.

A touch-control entertainment system offers a BluRay/DVD/CD player, plus two large HD LCD monitors and a stereo speaker system.

The seats swivel, and have built-in footrests.

And they recline fully for sleeping in comfort.

The huge, panoramic windows are 16 per cent bigger than those on the G550.

They run the length of the cabin, providing more natural light during the day.

Gulfstream calls its PlaneView II system 'the most advanced flight deck in existence.'

It uses infrared cameras and an Enhanced Vision System to make flying in bad weather conditions safer.

The jet cruises at between 41,000 and 51,000 feet.

And is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 engines.

Now for something more futuristic.

