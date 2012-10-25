Tour The Amazing $64.5 Million Gulfstream G650

Photo: © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

When it comes to private jets, Gulfstream is the king of the hill. With the G650, set to hit the skies in the next few months, it is looking to cement its number one position.With a $64.5 million price tag, the G650 will come with all the technological and luxury bells and whistles anyone would expect.



Depite a test flight crash in April 2011 that killed four, the G650 is in full production: Gulfstream expects to deliver 17 aircraft by the end of 2012.

Few seem bothered by past troubles: The New York Post reported in 2011 that Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet, and Ralph Lauren all want one. Gulfstream will not reveal the names of buyers, but verified that it has received more than 200 orders for the private jet.

