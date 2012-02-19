Tour The Funky, Fashion-Forward Office Of Shopping Site Refinery29

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Refinery29, a fast growing fashion media company, is booming. We checked out its office last April but it has since outgrown that space.Back then Refinery 29 had 26 employees; now there are 60. We headed over to the new office to see what had changed.
The scene on entry. Behind the desk right now is Alex Cassutt, she is an editorial intern. The interns take turns behind the front desk.
The sign in the back is actually Refinery29 in 2011 in numbers. We got a closer shot after the meeting.
Kristian Laliberte is a Senior Editor at Refinery29. He has been with the company for 2 years. Originally from Massachusetts, he attended Columbia then stayed in New York.
He got the flask for Christmas with this little bottle of Jack Daniel's. He is saving it for a special occasion.
The inspiration wall isn't the only way Refinery29 keeps its employees thinking about the company's mission and core values.
She got these flowers from her boyfriend the day before we stopped by. It was in honour of her 350th post.
Christene Barberich is the Editor-in-Chief and she has been with the company since day one! As a result she has some awesome stuff around her desk.
The pig with wings was a gift. The chocolate reindeer helps her build her will-power...she often stares at it longingly.
She also has this champagne bottle. It was a celebratory bottle for the site's one millionth member.
Alex Pressland, originally from London, is Refinery29's Director of Product. Her dog Rudy is very welcome in the office (he wasn't at her last job).
The office wouldn't have any staff if it wasn't for the HR (Judi Lee, on the left) and accounting (Oriana Sarkar, on the right) departments back here.
And this guy is named Pato, a character from the children's show Pocoyo. Lee's nephew is fan and she likes the design.
Before we leave, a brief shot with Refinery29 co-founders, Philippe Von Borries (left) and Justin Stefano (right).
