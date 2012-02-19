Tour The Funky, Fashion-Forward Office Of Shopping Site Refinery29

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Refinery29, a fast growing fashion media company, is booming. We checked out its office last April but it has since outgrown that space.Back then Refinery 29 had 26 employees; now there are 60. We headed over to the new office to see what had changed.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.