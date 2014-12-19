You Can Now Explore The Set Of 'The Colbert Report' With Google Street View

Tonight is the last episode of “The Colbert Report,” but thanks to Google Street View, Stephen Colbert’s beloved set has been immortalised.

Google brought its panoramic Street View cameras onto the set and captured every detail, and it’s now available for you to explore.

Even if you don’t have a ticket to the show, you can now check out the view of the (empty) audience seats, poke around behind Colbert’s desk, and get a close-up view of the many eclectic items on his shelves — which features everything from a Captain America shield to a classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game.

We’ve included the full Street View tour below for you to explore, just remember you can click on different areas of the set to move around, and use your mouse’s scroll wheel to zoom in and out.

