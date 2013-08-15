Take A Tour Of The Hamptons Mansion The Clintons Are Renting This Summer

Megan Willett
Bill and hillary sagaponack rental home hamptons 2013Corcoran Real Estate Group

The New York Times is reporting that Bill and Hillary Clinton will be enjoying their Hamptons downtime in a different mansion than the one they usually rent this month.

For the past two years, the Clintons have stayed at the East Hampton home of real estate developer Elie Hirschfeld.

This year, however, they’re renting the $US200,000-a-month Sagaponack mansion of Republican donor Michael Saperstein, according to The Daily Mail.

Hirschfeld says the reason the Clintons aren’t returning to his oceanfront house this year was because he didn’t rent it out, but the Times counters that Bill and Hillary didn’t want to return anyway since they lost a large chunk of their deposit from landscaping and utility costs last year.

“There was an issue with the security deposit last summer,” a source told The New York Post. “The Clintons were dissatisfied with how much money they got back.”

The political power couple will instead be moving into Saperstein’s Sagaponack home this weekend. Their new rental is a 6-bedroom mansion with beach access, a heated pool, and a gym.

This is the summer home in Sagaponack that the Clintons are renting from Republican donor Michael Saperstein.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate


The home was built in 2003 for $US3.25 million, and the Clintons are renting it for $US200,000 a month.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

It has a swimming pool and pool house in the backyard.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

Inside, the house is airy and has a beach house feel.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

There are four fireplaces throughout the home -- perfect for unwinding in front of after a day at the beach.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

The kitchen has a chef's stove and central island with bar seating.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

The kitchen nook looks out onto the backyard and pool.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

There's also a dining room table that comfortably fits eight for the Clintons' dinner parties.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

The master bedroom has its own fireplace and deck access.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

Bill and Hillary can wake up and sip coffee out here every morning.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

The master bathroom is pretty nice too, with a large bathtub and steam shower.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

There's also a sitting room outside the master bedroom.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

There are five other bedrooms for guests, each of which has its own bathroom.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate


There's even a cute option for guests with kids.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

And of course a gym so that Bill and Hillary can stay fit while they relax in the Hamptons.

Source: Corcoran Group Real Estate

Now see the house they should've bought:

Inside The Beautiful Hamptons 'White House' Everyone Thinks Bill And Hil Should Buy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.