Take A Tour Of The Hamptons Mansion The Clintons Are Renting This Summer

The New York Times is reporting that Bill and Hillary Clinton will be enjoying their Hamptons downtime in a different mansion than the one they usually rent this month.

For the past two years, the Clintons have stayed at the East Hampton home of real estate developer Elie Hirschfeld.

This year, however, they’re renting the $US200,000-a-month Sagaponack mansion of Republican donor Michael Saperstein, according to The Daily Mail.

Hirschfeld says the reason the Clintons aren’t returning to his oceanfront house this year was because he didn’t rent it out, but the Times counters that Bill and Hillary didn’t want to return anyway since they lost a large chunk of their deposit from landscaping and utility costs last year.

“There was an issue with the security deposit last summer,” a source told The New York Post. “The Clintons were dissatisfied with how much money they got back.”

The political power couple will instead be moving into Saperstein’s Sagaponack home this weekend. Their new rental is a 6-bedroom mansion with beach access, a heated pool, and a gym.

