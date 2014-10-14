PHOTOS: Tour The Gulfstream G650, The Best Private Jet $US65 Million Can Buy

© Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation The $US65 million Gulfstream G650 is the world’s top private jet.

At $US65 million, the Gulfstream G650 is the biggest, fastest, and overall best private jet money can buy.

It also takes a lot of patience to get your hands on one. If you want one, you’ll have to wait years for delivery after you place an order.

But once you’re on board, you can fly around the planet faster and higher than on any commercial jet, in a cabin flooded with natural light and filled with air that is actually richer than what you breathe in cheaper planes.

With the G650, Gulfstream “established a new market segment for the whole industry,” communications head Steve Cass said in an interview at the 2013 Paris Air Show. And there won’t be any real competitors until 2016/2017, when Bombardier’s Global 7000/8000 is scheduled to go into service.

Until then,the G650 will remain the gold standard, and it’s easy to see why.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

