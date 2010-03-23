Meet The People Who Buy And Sell Silicon Valley Every Day

SecondMarket is a rapidly-growing platform for buying and selling illiquid assets, including stock in private companies like Facebook.



SecondMarket says it tries to maintain a balance between operating like a startup and operating like a finance firm, since, after all, it is both. But aesthetically, SecondMarket’s office is finance all the way.

Which is to say the company has a massive office in a famous building right off of Bowling Green.

When he started hunting for office space, CEO and Founder Barry Silbert says he expected to pay around $40 per square foot for a great space in the financial district. Thanks to a cooperative real estate market, he found this space at 26 Broadway for $20 per square foot, twice as large as he’d planned at 24,000 square feet.

It’s a good thing he went with the larger space; SecondMarket is already planning to expand into vacant offices on its floor.

But the office isn’t just big. It’s also really, really nice.

Check out the offices of SecondMarket >

