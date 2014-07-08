Step Inside Napster Cofounder Sean Parker's New $US55 Million Mansion

Napster cofounder Sean Parker just paid a whopping $US55 million for Ellen DeGeneres’ 9-bedroom Los Angeles mansion, according to TMZ.

DeGeneres bought the house for $US40 million earlier this year, and while she didn’t intend to flip it, Parker reportedly approached her with an offer and the deal was inked in just eight days, leaving DeGeneres with a nice $US15 million profit.

While we couldn’t get our hands on any pictures of the renovated house, we were able to put together a tour of the home, called The Brody House, pre-renovation. We can only imagine what it looks like now if this is what they were starting with.

