Step Inside Napster Cofounder Sean Parker's New $US55 Million Mansion

Rebecca Borison
Sean parker houseRedfin and Getty Images

Napster cofounder Sean Parker just paid a whopping $US55 million for Ellen DeGeneres’ 9-bedroom Los Angeles mansion, according to TMZ.

DeGeneres bought the house for $US40 million earlier this year, and while she didn’t intend to flip it, Parker reportedly approached her with an offer and the deal was inked in just eight days, leaving DeGeneres with a nice $US15 million profit.

While we couldn’t get our hands on any pictures of the renovated house, we were able to put together a tour of the home, called The Brody House, pre-renovation. We can only imagine what it looks like now if this is what they were starting with.

The house is located in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The property was commissioned by philanthropists Sidney and Frances Lasker Brody in 1949.

It sits on 2.25 acres of land.

The main house is 13,511 square feet.

And it happens to be right next door to the Playboy Mansion.

The Brody House's second owner had it renovated in 2010.

Designer Stephen Stone increased the size of the kitchen.

He also turned the top floor into a second master suite with a study...

Updated the pool...

And added a koi pond.

He basically left the landscaping intact.

The home opens to a spacious living area and slatted stairs.

The sprawling ficus in the atrium, deemed too invasive, was replaced with some rare palms.

This is one of the houses 9.5 bathrooms.

And this is one of the 6 bedrooms in The Brody House.

The architectural design of the (pre-renovated) house blends Mid-Century modern and Hollywood modern.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows keep the house well-lit and display the beautiful outdoor landscaping.

The living room has a nice-sized library area.

And Parker will have many options for where to host his guests.

Here's another quaint sitting area.

And another.

And another.

Parker can also entertain outdoors.

Or in his pool house.

And in his spare time Parker will be able to play some tennis on this fancy court.

Let's just say Sean Parker will have a lot of space to work with in his new mansion.

