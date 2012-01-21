Tour Roomorama, The Smallest Startup Office We've Ever Visited

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
We visited Roomorama, a site for short term rentals, which offers travellers the chance to live in local homes in cities around the world.On their site users can rent a room in their apartment to travellers who want nice accommodations at a lower price with a more local feel. Kind of like couchsurfing.org (the site that allows users to find free couches to stay on) Roomorama also provides a more local experience because travellers are staying with locals and not in hotels.
The company has moved its headquarters to Singapore and is in the process of moving into a new office space. But in the meantime, they are operating out of a Loosecube (the online marketplace for finding and renting office space) on W 27th St.. The current, temporary Roomorama office is basically just a room…but a room with a lot of character.
They rent their Loosecube space from a photographer. This outer room is her studio, but sitting in the corner is Nicole Padovano from Roomorama. Rushing back to the the office (that green door) is Lindsey Piscitell.
Lindsey manages Roomorama's Facebook page and she snapped a shot of me during the tour to let their fans know BI was there.
They have a little area for office supplies, a kitchen, and a bar. Talk about a New York office experience...maximizing space it key.
Brooklyn Lager recently became a Roomorama sponsor so they have a bunch of beer lying around. And that is in fact a Dunder Miflin paper box...straight out of Scranton!
The empty table is used by interns when they have them...but being an economical company, and fans of room rentals, the table is in fact a separate Loosecube within their Loosecube. So if you need a little table to work on, you can rent this area if you want.
Lindsey Piscitell is the Director of Marketing and Social Media. She has a background in marketing mostly at beverage companies but wanted to get more experience in content production, which is what she does at Roomorama.
And this is their wacky weekday schedule (and yes, it is a joke schedule, they don't actually do this every week). Different themes and activities for different days of the week. It is good for team building, but Piscitell confessed that when the interns aren't in, Padovano and her don't take it as seriously.
As a travel company they have all these awesome vintage travel posters. Piscitell got them in a Taschen calendar. Roomorama is operating in all the cities in the posters.
Nicole Padovano works just next to her and helps with content production on Roomorama's blogs and social media, but she also works with businesses to create company packages that include perks for guests and hosts.
