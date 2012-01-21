Tour Roomorama, The Smallest Startup Office We've Ever Visited

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We visited Roomorama, a site for short term rentals, which offers travellers the chance to live in local homes in cities around the world.On their site users can rent a room in their apartment to travellers who want nice accommodations at a lower price with a more local feel. Kind of like couchsurfing.org (the site that allows users to find free couches to stay on) Roomorama also provides a more local experience because travellers are staying with locals and not in hotels.



The company has moved its headquarters to Singapore and is in the process of moving into a new office space. But in the meantime, they are operating out of a Loosecube (the online marketplace for finding and renting office space) on W 27th St.. The current, temporary Roomorama office is basically just a room…but a room with a lot of character.

