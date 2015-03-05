This Silicon Valley coffee shop just raised $15 million in venture capital and is planning to take over the US

Melia Robinson/Business Insider ‘Like Frank Sinatra was born to sing, I was born to make coffee,’ says Phil Jaber, founder of Philz Coffee.

Philz Coffee is just about the official beverage of Silicon Valley. Founder Phil Jaber tells Business Insider that his 30 unique blends fuel employees of Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn through long coding sessions into the night.

The San Francisco-based coffee chain just raised $US15 million in venture capital from Summit Partners and angel investors, including Yahoo’s chairman, Maynard Webb, Facebook’s chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer, former Apple exec Ron Johnson, and rapper and investor Snoop Dogg, according to TechCrunch.

The company has 18 shops in the Bay Area and one outpost in Los Angeles. It plans to expand in 2015, possibly to New York, DC, Detroit, Austin, Denver, and San Diego, although Jaber’s still scouting locations. “I’m like a German shepherd — I like to sniff a place out,” he says.

We checked out Philz’ original location on 24th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District to see what we could expect.

