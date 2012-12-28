A Museum's Amazing Collection Of Classic Cars Is Open To The Public For The First Time

Photo: Petersen Automotive Museum

The Petersen Automotive Museum on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles has been open since 1994, but it was not until this month that the public had access to its most interesting part: “the vault.”Below the galleries, the vault is a parking lot the size of a football field, where the museum stores its amazing collection of 150 cars with no fanfare.



For the first time, the Petersen is offering tours of the collection to the public, the LA Times reported — but only until January 6.

For those who won’t make it to Los Angeles before tours end, here’s a small sampling of some of the best vehicles, from Steve McQueen’s motorcycle to the Shah of Iran’s Bugatti.

