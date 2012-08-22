Entrepreneur Peter Shankman Takes Us On A Tour Of His Sky-High Apartment In Midtown

Entrepreneur and author Peter Shankman

Photo: Courtesy of Peter Shankman

20 years ago if you would have told entrepreneur Peter Shankman he’d be living on 42nd Street and 9th Avenue, he would have punched you.”You mean next to drug dealers and crack addicts?!” Shankman told us over his grilled chicken lunch inside of his 56th floor condo in the Orion, around the corner from Port Authority and Times Square. Shankman, the founder of handy journalist tool Help A Reporter Out, and an author and marketing pundit, was born and grew up in Manhattan. A true “borough-bred,” as he likes to say.



Click here to jump to the apartment tour >>

But the neighbourhood improved, and Shankman, a tri-athlete and Iron Man competitor, was sold on the Hudson River views and lap pool. He and his wife purchased the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment about a year ago for $1.6 million from the original owner, who used the place as a crash-pad when in the city on business.

These days, Shankman uses the apartment as his office, doing about 30 per cent of his business there, and the other 70 per cent on aeroplanes as he travels the country.

“Everything fashionable or pretty in the apartment is due to my wife,” Shankman said. “The electronics, the bathrooms, and the kitchen—that’s all me.”

Shankman, an admitted “geek,” is in the process of installing electronic blinds that move with the direction of the sun, and a shower that has pre-set options in it. One of the most important features of the apartment was that it had a wall big enough to hold his flatscreen TV.

Most New Yorkers would cringe at the thought of living so close to Times Square, but Shankman revels in it. “You’re so close, yet above it all,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.